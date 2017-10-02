Las Vegas concert is deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to at least 58 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 515 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock.

Lombardo says officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead after he killed himself.

Authorities say they have located 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who was wanted as a person of interest in this incident and was not involved.

The dead gunman is also believed to have checked in as a hotel guest.

Last year, on June 12, 49 people were killed down at the Pulse nightclub in Florida. Until the Vegas shooting, Pulse was the deadliest mass shooting in the country.

These are some of the other deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history:

Virginia Tech. Blacksburg, Va. 32 killed. April 16, 2007. Shooter was student at the university.

Sandy Hook Elementary. Newtown, Conn. 27 killed. Dec. 14, 2012. Shooter was 20-year-old Adam Lanza who lived nearby but had no known direct connection with the school.

Luby’s Cafeteria. Killeen, Texas. 23 killed. Oct. 16, 1991. George Hennard drove his truck into a busy cafeteria, shooting and killing 23 people and then committing suicide.

McDonald’s. San Ysidro, Calif. 21 killed. July 18, 1984. Shooter was a disgruntled former employee.

University of Texas Tower. Austin, Texas. 18 killed. Aug. 1, 1966. Shooter was a student at the university who shot his wife and mother before taking to the tower on campus.

Inland Regional Center holiday party. San Bernardino. 14 killed. Dec. 2, 2015. Two shooters were a married couple and Islamic extremists.

Post office in Edmond, Okla. 14 killed. Aug. 20, 1986. Shooter was a disgruntled postal worker at the facility.

Columbine High School. Littleton, Colo. 13 killed. April 20, 1999. Two shooters were students at the high school.

Fort Hood, Texas. 13 killed. Nov. 5, 2009. Shooter was an Army psychiatrist on the base who shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is Greatest,” as he opened fire.

PIX11's Ashley Soley-Cerro contributed to this report.