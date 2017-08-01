Nearly 5 years after Hurricane Sandy, more NYC families finally are moving back home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a busy summer for the home-repair program set up by the city of New York to help families impacted by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

And many of them say it's about time.

The NYC Mayor's Office of Housing Recovery Operations reports the "Build It Back" Program completed 1,600 homes between October 2016 and the end of June. That includes 750 homes in Queens, 580 in Brooklyn and 300 in Staten Island.

According to the city, 96% of homeowners in the program have been processed as of July 28th.

90% of City Managed Construction Projects (3,274 of 3,639) are complete

78% of all Construction Projects (4,040 of 5,197) are complete, including homeowner-managed construction

8,032 of 8,327 Build It Back homeowners in the 5 boroughs have received a check or a construction start

Broad Channel and Breezy Point have more than 450 elevations and rebuilds

From the beginning of his term, Mayor Bill de Blasio prioritized reforms for the program and promised to jump-start it.

“With more than 4,000 homes finished and resiliency construction moving forward on many others, Build It Back has turned the corner. As we continue to welcome families back to safer homes, we are absolutely committed to New York’s waterfront communities – and we will not stop until every resident in the program is home and protected,” said the program's director Amy Peterson.