Rawhide dog chews recalled because they could make pets sick

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products are being recalled after a dangerous chemical was found in the treats, the company said.

United Pet Group said that some of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Columbia as well as a supplier in Brazil used a quaternary ammonium compound mixture while making the treats.

The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food-processing equipment, but has not been approved for use in the production of rawhide chews for dogs, the company said.

United Pet Group said it received "very limited reports of pet illness based on the volume of possibly affected" chews. Dogs that were sickened experienced diarrhea and vomiting, the company said. Their owners reported that the product had an unpleasant odor.

The affected products were distributed nationwide from United Pet Group's distribution facility in Edwardsville, Ill., and were delivered to consumers in stores and online.

The recalled dog chew products have expiration dates ranging from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide, and only products with lot codes that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO or AB are affected. This includes all package sizes and/or weights.

The recalled products are described below:

American Beefhide

United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the American Beefhide brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Digest-eeze

United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Digest-eeze brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB, and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit)

United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Healthy Hide brand, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit brand, and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun brand on the label.

The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: United Pet Group, a Division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. 3001 Commerce St. Blacksburg, VA 24060 1-800-645-5154

"We take our responsibility to pets and their owners seriously and we are continuing to investigate the cause of this problem," United Pet Group said in a statement. "We are implementing changes across the affected manufacturing facilities in order to prevent this problem from reoccurring in the future."

Customers with questions may call the consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962.