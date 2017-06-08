LI teen stabs someone in the chest during argument over social media posts

MERRICK, NY — A 17-year-old Long Island boy stabbed another teen in the chest following an argument over posts made on social media, Nassau County Police said.

The victim went to a Hewlett Avenue home Wednesday afternoon to confront Anthony Vas about some posts made online, police said. Vas allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old victim in the chest during the argument.

The victim was able to flee the scene and was later transported to a local hospital where he had surgery, police officials said. He is currently in stable condition at the hospital

Police arrested Vas at his home without incident. He’s been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Vas is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Vas is a student at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, Newsday reported.

“As always, the district provides counseling services to any students and staff as needed and security is always present at our schools,” John DeTommaso, superintendent of Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District, said in a statement provided to Newsday. “This incident is not changing our normal daily practices. As this is an active police investigation, the district has no further comment.”