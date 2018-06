Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yael Grobglas, best known for her role as Petra in the hit CW show "Jane The Virgin," discusses the complicated relationship between Petra and Rafael. The French-Israeli actress also explained why she decided to join the show even though she was unsure about "stepping into the shoes" of a villain.

You can catch the season finale of "Jane The Virgin" Monday at 9 p.m. on The CW.