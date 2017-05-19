Boy, 15, struck by vehicle, critically injured in Staten Island: police

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Staten Island Friday morning, according to police.

A woman, 52, was driving on Hylan Boulevard and making a left onto Hunter Avenue in a 2016 Subaru when she struck the victim as he crossed the street, police said.

The incident happened at 6:55 a.m.

The teen has been transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver remained on scene.