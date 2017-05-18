Fight breaks out at high school graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As their kids walked down the aisle at their high school graduation, adults in Tennessee duked it out inside the church where the ceremony was being held.

The melee was caught on camera by Octavius Adams, who was in the audience at Bellevue Baptist Church, PIX11 sister station WREG reports. She said it all started over seat space.

"I was sitting in those same seats but they was like, 'Hey, this is my family. Do you mind moving?' so I sat back,” Adams told WREG.

"A family of five wanted to sit in a certain area and the family of two came and disrupted that area. They wouldn't move so they pretty much stood their ground."

He said a woman in a brown dress told them they couldn't save the seats and wouldn't back down. It all went down as 500 graduates were marching into the venue.

One of the women involved in the brawl posted on Facebook, "Sorry not sorry," and "Mood= F*** them and f*** you...#no regrets." Those posts have since been made private.

It's unclear if any of the people involved will face any charges but they were removed by Bellevue’s security team.

Adams said the ordeal was disrespectful to the senior class.

"They felt entitled to those seats. I don't know what was special about them but they wanted them," Adams said.

"At least have respect for the church itself and the graduating students – your kids at that.”

Amanda Murphy was allegedly at the center of the center of the commotion and can be seen in the video throwing punches at other parents and grabbing another woman’s hair, WREG reports.

When the station went by her home on Wednesday, a family member gave the middle finger to the station’s crews while yelling, "F*** all y'all."

Murphy said an “old man attacked” her 13-year-old niece.

“They didn’t get that on camera,” she told WREG.

When asked to expand on that, she said, “Not really ‘cause none of them people matter to me.”

Arlington Chief of Staff Jeffery G. Mayo released the following statement about the incident: