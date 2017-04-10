Police find no criminality after burned bodies found in car near Valley Stream mall

Posted 4:44 AM, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:45PM, April 10, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. — Police say there is no apparent criminality after two bodies were found burned-out car sitting in a Long Island mall parking garage late Sunday.

Firefighters made the discovery after extinguishing the car fire in the Sears parking garage at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream. The mall was closed at the time.

It was initially believed that there was one body in the car, but officials later discovered a second set of remains.

Police have not been able to identify the bodies, but say both victims were female.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.