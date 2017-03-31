Getaway driver guilty of murder in Short Hills carjacking, jury finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — A jury has convicted a man of murder in the first trial stemming from a carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall in which a man was gunned down in front of his wife for their Range Rover.

Basim Henry stood and watched Friday as the guilty verdict on all counts was delivered. He's been convicted of conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, felony murder, murder, unlawful possession of a weapon (a handgun), and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Prosecutors say Henry was among four men involved in the December 2013 carjacking and fatal shooting of Dustin Friedland at The Mall At Short Hills in Millburn. They say Henry served as the getaway driver.

Friedland's wife had testified about the shooting and described seeing her husband.

The defense had argued that Henry wasn't responsible for the shooter's actions.

But prosecutors said Henry "knew force was necessary" to get the vehicle.