Rachel Bay Jones talks role in hit Broadway musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Posted 12:11 PM, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 01:47PM, March 10, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Rachel Bay Jones, star of the critically acclaimed musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” has her artistic skills put to the test in “Broadway Pictionary.”