Harlem Globetrotters bring their basketball skills to PIX11

The Harlem Globetrotters have been dazzling audiences for more than 90 years.

This weekend they'll be bringing their family fun entertainment to our area.

Julian "Zeus" McClurkin and Herb "Flight Time" Lang joined us on the PIX11 Morning News to show off their skills!

McClurkin, an Ohio native, holds the Guinness World Record for the most basketball slam dunks in one minute. Lane, nicknamed "Flight Time" for his dunking skills, is known for his dribbling skills.

Upcoming Shows

- Prudential Center in Newark – Friday, Feb. 17 at 7pm

- Three games at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7pm and President’s Day, Feb. 20 at 12pm and 6pm.

- Barclays Center and the New Nassau Coliseum in April.

- Full schedule and tickets at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/NYC.