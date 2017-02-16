Bronx mom kicked out of home offered place to stay from owner of moving company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A Bronx mother who was being kicked out of her home found a temporarily place to stay thanks to the workers who were moving her stuff out of the apartment.

Cristina Perez, of the Bronx, has her hands full with a 4-month-old son and an 18-month-old daughter. A few months ago she lost her home and didn't know what she was going to do next.

When the workers from the moving company came to move her things, they offered their home to her and her kids.

"I can't thank them enough. Everton Patrick, the owner of Patrick Moving and Storage, saved my family. They have given me and my children a warm place and I can't be more grateful," Perez said.

PIX11 News surprised Patrick at work.

"She had no place to go. I just did the right thing. And you treat people the way you want to be treated," said Patrick, the owner of Patrick Moving and Storage on Boston Road in the Bronx.

PIX11 News reached out to NYC Housing Preservation and Development, the city agency with the power to help for Perez be placed in a new home. The agency said they are looking into her case.

