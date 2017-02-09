See our full list of school closings for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Posted 4:50 AM, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:06AM, February 9, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Schools throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are planning ahead and closing due to a powerful snow set to hit the tri-state area.

Below is the full list of schools that will be closed for Thursday.

Can’t see it on the app? See the closings here: www.pix11.com/closings

New York City and northern New Jersey will see about 8 to 12 inches of snow. Southern New Jersey will get a bit less, between 4 and 8 inches.

Long Island will get the worst of it. They’re expected to receive anywhere from a foot of snow and more.