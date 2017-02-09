See our full list of school closings for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Schools throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are planning ahead and closing due to a powerful snow set to hit the tri-state area.

Below is the full list of schools that will be closed for Thursday.

New York City and northern New Jersey will see about 8 to 12 inches of snow. Southern New Jersey will get a bit less, between 4 and 8 inches.

Long Island will get the worst of it. They’re expected to receive anywhere from a foot of snow and more.