Multiple New Jersey schools closed due to impending storm, expected flooding

NEW JERSEY — Multiple New Jersey schools will be closed Monday and others have canceled after-school activities in a rare move ahead of a powerful nor'easter forecast to hit the tri-state area with hurricane-force winds offshore and heavy rains threatening coastal flooding.

It is uncommon for New Jersey schools to close, according to the Hudson Reporter. Campuses shuttered for Hurricane Sandy and one of two days due to blizzards, but not for heavy showers.

However, the West New York School District, Union City Public Schools, and the Guttenberg School District, which includes the Anna L. Klein School, are all closed.

And the Hoboken Public School District and Weehawken Township School District are open, but have canceled after-school programs, care and athletics.

The decisions came hours ahead of a storm expected to bring winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour across eastern New Jersey.

A flood watch and winter weather advisory have also been issued in the state, warning of 1 to 3 inches of rain and 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet.