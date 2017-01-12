NYC breaks record for hottest day as tri-state enjoys temporary relief from the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Following days of bitter cold temperatures and an unexpectedly severe snowstorm, the tri-state enjoyed spring-like weather Thursday and even broke multiple heat records — one more than 100 years old.

Joggers were out in full force in the early morning hours, when temperatures were already higher than in days’ past and sidewalks were mostly dry, following overnight rain that washed away the last remnants of snow in many areas.

Highs in NYC were forecast to hit 63 degrees, but at 1:43 p.m. climbed to 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

That breaks a 1890 record high of 64 degrees in the city, the weather service boasted in Twitter.

Thursday saw several other records broken, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, which hit 61 degrees, one higher than a 1975 record; and LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport each blew past 1975 records by 5 degrees, with LaGuardia reaching 65 degrees and Newark hitting 66.

The warm weather won’t last long, however. Highs will dip to the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday, and while temperatures mostly maintain into the weekend, a light dusting of snow may occur Saturday.

Luckily, that's nothing compared this past weekend, when nearly a foot of powder fell, coinciding with bone-chilling winds and highs that only reached the mid-20s.

