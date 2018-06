THE BRONX – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened near Valentine Avenue and E. 181st Street in the West Bronx section around 7:35 p.m. It took place around the block from the NYPD’s 46th Precinct.

The victim was taken to local hospital where he is expected to survive his wounds.

Police have not released a description of the gunman.