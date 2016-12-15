Man, 29, changing tire on New England Thruway fatally struck by driver, police say

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx – A man changing his tire on the New England Thruway was fatally struck by a driver in the Bronx early Thursday, police said.

The 29-year-old victim along with two of his friends were fixing a tire on their Mazda on the shoulder of the highway near Co-Op City around 2 a.m. when they were hit by a 52-year-old man driving southbound, according to police.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead. The other victims are in stable condition at a local hospital.

The driver remained on the scene. No word if he will be charged.