Man, 29, changing tire on New England Thruway fatally struck by driver, police say

Posted 4:29 AM, December 15, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx – A man changing his tire on the New England Thruway was fatally struck by a driver in the Bronx early Thursday, police said.

New England Thruway fatal hitThe 29-year-old victim along with two of his friends were fixing a tire on their Mazda on the shoulder of the highway near Co-Op City around 2 a.m. when they were hit by a 52-year-old man driving southbound, according to police.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead. The other victims are in stable condition at a local hospital.

The driver remained on the scene. No word if he will be charged.