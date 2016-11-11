Trump tweets praise for protesters hours after calling them ‘very unfair’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nine hours after accusing the media of inciting professional protesters, Donald Trump abruptly reversed course Friday morning, praising those same protesters who have come out in the thousands to demonstrate against his election as having “passion for our great country.”

“Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!” Trump tweeted.

But the evening before, the President-elect took to Twitter to call the widespread protests around the country against his presidential victory “very unfair.”

On Thursday night, Trump tweeted, “Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!”

That was Trump’s first comment railing against the media since he earned the title of President-elect early Wednesday morning.

The tweets also come after The New York Times reported his aides took control of his Twitter account during his presidential campaign hoping to tame his controversial Internet presence. They also come after he’s struck a conciliatory tone in both his victory speech and meeting with President Barack Obama on Thursday.

For many Americans, Trump’s victory is one they refuse to accept. Protesters chanted “Not my president” in rallies coast to coast.

Asked about the protesters, Trump’s former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, defended his ability to unite the country, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that protesters should listen to his victory speech.

“I would just commend the protestors to listen to Donald Trump from his victory speech, where he said, ‘I will be a president for all Americans, including those who did not support me and who don’t support me,'” she said on “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“I also would tell them please look at what happened today,” Conway said. “Less than 36 hours after being elected president of the United States, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, our next first lady, went down to Washington and met with President and First Lady Obama. And I think people should really echo what happened today in Washington. It was a great meeting.”

“I’m telling you, Mr. Trump was just very happy with the meeting today,” Conway said about the meeting.

Conway also wouldn’t say when asked whether she was offered a position in Trump’s administration.

“That’s between President-elect Trump and me at the moment. And to be frank with you, I’m not that focused on me,” she said. “We have transition of government to form.”