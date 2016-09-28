Duo who reported bag full of explosives in Elizabeth, NJ get keys to city

Happy to honor Ivan White & Lee Parker with keys to the city for seeing something and saying something pic.twitter.com/9Gp8PZeu4W — Chris Bollwage (@MayorBollwage) September 28, 2016

ELIZABETH, N.J. – Two men who found a backpack full of explosives near a New jersey train station last week and reported the bag to police have been given the keys to the city.

Elizabeth officials honored Lee Parker and Ivan White on Tuesday night. They received their own engraved keys and city plates.

Mayor J. Christian Bollwage has said five devices were found in a bag in a trash can on Sept. 18. One of the bombs exploded while a police robot was trying to disarm it. Other devices were taken away.

Parker, who was homeless, is staying at a hotel paid for by a nonprofit that helps the homeless and working poor. He has also received food and clothes.

Thousands of dollars have been donated to a campaign for the men.