Practice remains open after doctor accused of molesting patients posts bail

NEVEDA — A doctor accused of molesting at least one of his patients has bailed out of jail, and his office is still open for business in North Las Vegas.

Office staff refused to tell FOX5 whether Dr. Jorge Burgos was still practicing despite being charged with three felonies. We were quickly kicked off the property Thursday.

On Wednesday, Burgos was arrested at his office after an investigation performed by the North Las Vegas Police Department. Detectives were in contact with at least one woman who said she was hugged, kissed, and eventually molested by the doctor.

The woman said she always knew the doctor was “flirtatious,” but it made her increasingly more uncomfortable as his actions intensified.

The alleged victim said at first Burgos would greet her with friendly hugs, but then it escalated to kisses and eventually groping. She says she knows there are other victims who were touched inappropriately.

Burgos is married and has been investigated in a similar case. Police say he does not have a criminal record.

“In 2011, a patient accused Dr. Burgos accused him of kissing her, case #110301004208,” wrote Officer Jorge Carrea in his arrest report. “She had chosen not to file charges.”

Some patients at the office on Wednesday were shocked to hear that the doctor had been arrested. One woman, who had only been a patient of Burgos a few times, said she doesn’t believe the allegations.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, called Burgos “very professional” and “very respectful.”

“I am in shock right now. I didn’t know what happened, but I hope it’s not true,” she said. “I’m going to continue to see him, and I hope everything comes out right with him.”

Anyone with additional information was urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.