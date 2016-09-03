NJ police release video of men wanted in fatal shooting outside Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey police say a suspect has been fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire outside an Atlantic City casino and one police officer has been wounded.

Please share this video. If you know the males call Crimestoppers at 800-658-8477 or text to 274637. pic.twitter.com/fMR9dQwQ4U — Atlantic City Police (@AtlanticCityPD) September 3, 2016

Two officers exited their vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to approach a group of people engaging in criminal activity, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. One officer was shot as he got out of the vehicle, and the other officer returned fire and struck one of the suspects. This suspect was found about a block and a half away from the scene, collapsed and deceased.

After the officer opened fire, the group then fled in different directions, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Five people are at large in connection with the incident.

News media are reporting the Atlantic City police officer was seriously wounded in the early morning shootout Saturday near a parking garage of Caesars Casino. The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

According to Philly.com, Police Chief Henry White says the officer was undergoing surgery. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said the officer is in critical condition.

Authorities were looking for at least two other suspects and have closed streets in the area.

Police did not immediately return a call for further details and authorities are pursuing an investigation.