PIX Financial Fix: How would you like your student loan debt forgiven?

The "Money Queen" Cary Carbonaro explains how various programs can help with student loan debt.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program forgives the remaining balance on your direct loans after you have made 120 qualifying monthly payments or 10 years under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

What is qualifying employment?

It's not about the specific job that you do for your employer. Rather, it is about who your employer is.

· Government organizations at any level (federal, state, local, or tribal)

· Not-for-profit organizations that are tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or

What does not qualify?

The following types of employers do not qualify for PSLF:

· Labor unions

· Partisan political organizations

· For-profit organizations

· Non-profit organizations that are not tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and that do not provide a qualifying service

What is considered full-time employment?

30 hours per week minimum

Which types of federal student loans qualify for PSLF?

A qualifying loan for PSLF is any loan you received under the Direct Loan (Direct Loan) Program.

What is a qualifying monthly payment?

· under a qualifying repayment plan

· for the full amount due as shown on your bill

· no later than 15 days after your due date

· while you are employed full-time by a qualifying employer.

Will I automatically receive PSLF after I’ve made 120 qualifying monthly payments?

Fill out the Employment Certification for Public Service Loan Forgiveness form (Employment Certification form)