Time Out NY: Full Moon Festival, India Day Parade this weekend

NEW YORK -- Looking for a festival or parade to attend this weekend? Time Out New York has you covered:

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Full Moon Festival Governors Club on Governors Island; 2pm; $50–$275

Howl at the full moon during this two-day beach-side music festival on Governors Island. There will be live music from stellar acts such as Santigold, Pusha T, Dave Harrington and Allah-Las, plus art installations and delicious culinary grub. This event takes place at Governors Club on Governors Island right on the water in the New York Harbor. Ferries will leave ever 30 minutes and they’re free if you have a Full Moon Fest ticket.

SUNDAY

India Day Parade Madison Avenue from 38th to 28th Sts; noon; free

This cultural procession down Madison Avenue to Madison Square Park is one of the city's most colorful, with saffron, white and green floats, sari-draped dancers, Bollywood stars, local politicians, and dozens of musicians playing sitars and tablas. Along the way you'll find vendors serving dosas, samosas and regional Indian dishes. The Parade runs down Madison Avenue from 38th Street to 23rd Street; the festival is on Madison between 24th and 26th Streets. It’s the largest Indian parade in the country! Expect techincolor floats, a lot of confetti and Bollywood-style performances. All ages.

SUNDAY

Morbid Anatomy Flea Market The Bell House; noon; $1

Collect rare books and antiques, eerily cute taxidermy and repurposed skulls at this bustling fair full of morbid curiosities. The Morbid Anatomy Museum has culled together some of its favorite artists to bring you jewelry and decor from beyond the grave. Just make sure it's dead before you wear it. The Bell House is just a block away from the museum, you can add $7 and also get admission to the current exhibition: Taxidermy, Art, Science and Immortality.