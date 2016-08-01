Suspected ambulance thief charged with DWI, hit-and-run in the Bronx

GRAND CONCOURSE, The Bronx – A suspected ambulance thief has been arrested after he allegedly stole an emergency vehicle while EMTs were responding to a patient in the Bronx, police said.

Juan Velos-Santos, 21, of the Bronx, was allegedly drunk Saturday morning when he jumped into an ambulance that had been left outside 1458 Webster Ave., not far from where the suspect lives, police said.

Velos-Santos allegedly broke a rear window to get inside the vehicle, then drove off, hitting a parked car and two other vehicles during his joy ride, police said. One of the drivers struck by the ambulance was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers on patrol eventually caught Velos-Santos and the ambulance, which belongs to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, police said.

Velos-Santos faces a slew of charges, according to police: grand larceny, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated DWI, operating a motor vehicle with .08 percent blood-alcohol level, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal impersonation, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

PIX11 News’ Melissa Hunt contributed to this report.