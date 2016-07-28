Apple develops technology that will disable iPhone cameras at concerts, plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- It’s become a fixture at concerts, theaters and just about any public place.

Smartphones are regularly out and ready, documenting it all.

Performers like Adele and Rihanna have already warned their fans about it.

“I don’t wanna see you catching Pokemon in this [beep],” an annoyed Rihanna told a crowd at a recent show.

Apple is now entering the fray as it was recently awarded a technology patent that would disable your iPhone’s camera using an infrared signal.

“The technology is just like your TV remote control,” explained Peter Tran, a cyber security expert. “It would send an infrared signal to the lens of the camera on the iPhone itself and it takes the instruction of shut me off, and then you’re off.”

Ideal venues like theaters, concert halls and classified areas would enable the system, ultimately calling the shots on who and what gets captured.

While some would welcome the idea of a camera-free Tran says the restrictions open the door to potential hacks.

“If my phone can receive instructions without my knowledge – with just a beam of a device similar to a TV remote control – what are the limits of being on my device,” he said.

The technology, which is rumored to be a feature on the upcoming iPhone 7 , got a few mixed reviews outside apple’s flagship store in midtown.

“If they do it where it’s only at certain venues or certain concerts even like certain tourist attractions,” Francis Sun told PIX11 News. “If they wanna shut it down I’m cool with it.“

Christian Encarnacion of Queens didn’t agree.

“I’m not a fan of it because it starts here and where does it end?” he said.

Apple has not commented on their exact plans for using this technology which will be a decision that will likely affect sales of the much-anticipated iPhone 7.