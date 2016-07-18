Woman electrocuted after severe weather causes wires to fall on car in Fanwood, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FANWOOD, N.J. — A woman was killed when she was electrocuted by wires that fell on her car during a thunderstorm Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. when strong winds, heavy rain and loud thunder rolled through area. The 26-year-old woman, from Plainfield, was driving her car on Midway Avenue when she pulled over on the side of the road, Fanwood police said.

A tree knocked over during the storm and put tension on the wires, causing them to break. A few of the electrically charged cables fell on her car.

Two witnesses, a mother and her 12-year-old daughter were in the area when the witnessed the horrific accident unfold.

She then attempted to leave her car and that's when a wire hit her elbow, sending electric shocks through her body, a 12-year-old girl said. The woman instantly fell to the ground.

"She say to me mom relax. I can't. I can't because I saw her when she burn, she touched the cable and oh my god," Eliberia Camila, the mother, said.

Severe thunderstorm have been sweeping through the are throughout the afternoon. Several homes within the area were without electricity moments after the massive tree took down the cables.

POLICE: 26-year old woman killed after wires fell on her car on Midway Ave in #Fanwood #NJ @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/qpqmy6QWfh — Ayana Harry PIX11 (@AyanaHarry) July 18, 2016