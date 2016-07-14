Get summer skinny from the inside out with these procedures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thirty-six percent of men and women are obese in the U.S., and more than two in three adults are overweight or obese — staggering statistics.

And while we will drop $20 billion a year on diets, sometimes that is simply not the answer. Science is now trying to fill the void.

The latest FDA approved entrants to the market are aiming to get us summer skinny from the inside out. Julio Hernandez is a grandfather from Hamilton Heights.

"I have lost 70-73 pounds. In six months," he proudly proclaims.

And this is not just vanity. He is under the gun, needing a lung transplant to deal with his rare lung disease, even though he's never been a smoker.

Combined with Rheumatoid Arthritis, he needed to slim down before he'd be accepted as a candidate for the life saving surgery.

Enter Orbera, the latest weight loss surgery. Although not yet covered by insurance, the $6,000 to $8,000 procedure is the least invasive.

Using endoscopy, a balloon is placed in the stomach with light sedation. Once inflated with saline, it stays in place for up to six months.

Dr. Reem Sharaiha of Weill Cornell Medical New York Presbyterian has been using them on her patients, and treated Hernandez.

"Those who have a BMI (body mass index) of 30-40 lose about 20 to 40 pounds. Anything more than," she explains, "and you need to add something else."

But for Hernandez, whose body couldn't handle heavy sedation, it was the right solution.

"With God’s help," he says, "I can get a lung transplant now."

It's been two weeks since the balloon was removed, and he's maintained his weight loss. He still works with a nutritionist to make sound food choices, too.

At the other end of the spectrum is Samantha — a 20-something mother of two, she exercises regularly and says she tries to eat cleanly. But after two babies, she's found the slight bulges on her middle just won't budge.

"My main concern is flanks," she says, while 'pinching an inch' like they used to do in a certain cereal commercial. "I put a little bit of jeans on, and it's like you don’t want the muffin tops hanging out!"

Enter Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, a cosmetic dermatologist. He's been using SculpSure on his patients. A new, FDA approved laser treatment that targets stubborn pockets of fat.

"It uses heat, to heat those cells up . It uses a wavelength of light to target the fat and ultimately causes it’s destruction and your body metabolizes it just like it would if you lost weight." Then those fat cells are urinated out in the same process as when you lose weight.

At about $1,200 per treatment area and 25 minutes, most patients need two treatments. "Anything more than that, and I'm talking with them about laser assisted liposuction and similar treatments," says Dr. Frank.

Samantha already treated one area of belly fat, and is now working to dissolve the extra on her waistline. She will see her full fat melting results in three months.