Holocaust Museum, 9/11 Memorial among controversial places attracting Pokemon Go players

NEW YORK — Pokemon Go is taking the nation by storm, and attracting thousands to roam about while playing the game — even at controversial spots such as New York's 9/11 Memorial and Washington D.C.’s United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The Holocaust Museum is a 'PokeStop' in the game where players can get free in-game items, and according to several reports, gamers have also been led to the Memorial's twin reflecting pools that honor the fallen towers and nearly 3,000 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

PIX11 has reached out for comment from the 9/11 Memorial. Officials could not immediately be reached.

At the Holocaust Museum, there are actually three different PokeStops associated with various parts of the museum, according to the Washington Post.

The game seems disrespectful, especially in more solemn parts of the complex like the Hall of Remembrance, museum communications director Andrew Hollinger told The Post.

"We are trying to find out if we can get the museum excluded from the game," Hollinger said.

On Monday afternoon, there were plenty of people inside the museum who seemed to be distracted from its haunting exhibits as they tried to "catch 'em all."

A player even used a lure module, a beacon that attracts Pokemon to a specific PokeStop, on the museum's marker — making double-headed bird-like creatures dubbed Doduos and rodent-like Rattatas practically swarm on users' screens.

The player behind the lure, a 30-year-old visiting from North Carolina named Dustin who declined to share his last name with The Post for privacy reasons, was excited to catch a crustacean-like Krabby while waiting in the museum's lobby with a group of friends to pick up tickets for a scheduled tour of the exhibits.

