Police seeking Staten Island tanning salon robber

Posted 5:45 PM, July 11, 2016, by , Updated at 06:19PM, July 11, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island — Police released surveillance video Monday of a gun-toting man being sought for robbing a Great Kills tanning salon.

The man walked into the Tanning Loft around 10:30 p.m. on June 28, threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money, police said. The robber fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Police are seeking assistance identifying a man who robbed a Staten Island tanning salon on June 28, 2016. (NYPD)

Police are seeking assistance identifying a man who robbed a Staten Island tanning salon on June 28, 2016. (NYPD)

He is described as about 23-year-old and was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray jacket. Police are also looking for a female suspect with glasses who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

 

Related stories