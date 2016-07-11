Police seeking Staten Island tanning salon robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island — Police released surveillance video Monday of a gun-toting man being sought for robbing a Great Kills tanning salon.

The man walked into the Tanning Loft around 10:30 p.m. on June 28, threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money, police said. The robber fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

He is described as about 23-year-old and was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray jacket. Police are also looking for a female suspect with glasses who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)