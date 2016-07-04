American Bombshells sing patriotic tunes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American Bombshells Patriotic Services have a mission,"To serve and honor our Nation's Military, Veterans, First Responders and their families by supporting and creating unique programs that ENTERTAIN, INSPIRE, and FUNDRAISE."

ABPS was founded in 2011 and has continued to grow and thrive in providing morale and transition programs for our nation's heroes. While inspiring patriotism throughout the nation, The American Bombshells bookings whether commercial or private provide the financial means to help provide cost free patriotic shows to wounded warriors, Military bases, and Military hospitals. The American Bombshells come from all over the globe but are based out of New York City. The ladies are a modern day twist on The Andrews Sisters and serve as ambassadors of America's gratitude to our nations heroes.