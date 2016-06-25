Kanye West’s new ‘Famous’ video appears to feature naked Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and others

Warning: Video and photo contain NSFW images.

LOS ANGELES — Kanye West has unveiled a video on a subject he knows something about: fame.

The video for a single titled “Famous” — unveiled Friday night at a promotional event in the Los Angeles Forum — features what appears to be a naked West with images of 11 other famous people, some of whom he has had good and bad relationships with, Vanity Fair magazine reported.

The celebrities, who appear to be naked in a huge bed with West, are his wife, Kim Kardashian West; former President George W. Bush; presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump; Vogue editor Anna Wintour; singers Rihanna, Chris Brown and Taylor Swift; producer Ray J.; former girlfriend Amber Rose; transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner; and comedian Bill Cosby.

West included an image of Bush, who he famously criticized on national TV right after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“Maybe in some alternative universe me and George Bush could have been friends. I could have been his O.J. Simpson black friend on the golf course,” West told the magazine in a phone interview.

As for including Cosby, who West once tweeted was innocent of sexual abuse allegations, the rapper said: “It’s not in support or anti any of (the people in the video.) It’s a comment on fame.”