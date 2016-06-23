German cinema attack suspect killed, no others injured

VIERNHEIM, Germany — A man who apparently entered a German cinema armed on Thursday has been killed, German police said.

An early report from German public TV said 25 people were injured in the incident. But police now say they believe no one else was injured in the incident, according to the Associated Press.

Police spokesman Bernd Hochstaedter said authorities were told early Thursday afternoon that an armed man had entered the Kinopolis movie theater in the town of Viernheim and that shots apparently had been fired.

Hesse’s interior minister, Peter Beuth, said it wasn’t clear whether the weapon was real. The incident took place in Viernheim, near Frankfurt in western Germany.

Beuth said police received a report about four shots fired.

“There were hostages in the vicinity of the individual. It was at this point that he was fatally shot by special forces,” he said. “I have no knowledge that anyone else was harmed.”

The cinema is part of a major shopping center, home to more than 100 businesses. The Rhein Neckar Zentrum Vienheim shopping complex hosts 20,000 visitors daily, according to its website.

In New York, police were initially deployed to theaters around the city in response to what happened in Germany, officials said. With the latest developments, police will “ramp down” their preventative measures, said John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino and CNN contributed to this report.