Man mortified after family places full-page ad to find him a wife

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — It can be tough to find love out there.

It has been especially difficult for Baron Brooks, a Jewish businessman living in Salt Lake City.

A certain family member decided the single 48-year-old could use a little help navigating the dating world.

When Brooks was reading a North Idaho newspaper, he was shocked to see his own picture in a full-page ad, seeking a wife.

"If I die now, I want it to be known by medical science, that one can die from embarrassment," he told Q13 News.

Baron said he soon figured out his 78-year-old father had placed the $900 ad without his permission.

He said he didn't want to hurt his father's feelings so he is allowed to go ahead and interview candidates.