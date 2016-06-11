Celebrities, fans react to ‘Voice’ singer Christina Grimmie’s death

Celebrities and fans posted heartfelt messages on social media Saturday mourning the tragic death of “The Voice” contestant Christina Grimmie.

Grimmie was performing at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Fla., Friday night. After the concert, she was signing autographs when a man opened fire and shot the 22-year-old singer. Grimmie’s brother then tackled the gunman down.

The gunman — who authorities say fatally shot himself after shooting Grimmie — was a 21-year-old white man, and had two handguns, two additional loaded magazines and a large hunting knife, Orlando Police Chief John Mina told reporters Saturday.

Grimmie was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Mina, who did not name the gunman, said investigators were going through the man’s computer, phone and other belongings to see if they can find information about a motive.

The heartbreaking news shook the music world. Fans, friends and celebrities showed an outpouring of sorrow on social media using #RIPChristinaGrimmie.

The New Jersey native was known for her YouTube videos of song renditions as a teenager. Her mass following exploded when she competed on season six of NBC’s “The Voice” and captivated the four judges and audience with her voice. She took third place in the competition.

“The Voice” Facebook page has been updated with a black cover photo and picture.

“There are no words. We lost a beautiful soul with an amazing voice. Our hearts go out to the friends, fans and family of Christina Grimmie,” the show wrote on the page.

“The Voice” judge Adam Levine, who worked with Grimmie on the show, posted a photo of the two on Instagram.

“I’m sad, shocked and confused. We love you so much Grimmie. We are all praying hard that you can pull through this…this just isn’t fair,” Levine captioned the post.

Fellow judge Blake Shelton also expressed his condolences on Twitter writing: “I’m stunned and disgusted and heartbroken that we lost that sweet little girl… Keeping @TheRealGrimmie family in my heart and mind.”

Christina Aguilera expressed her sadness over the news, “So sad passing of @TheRealGrimmie. Beautiful member of #TheVoice family & true #Fighter. My heart goes out to her family, friends & fans. xo.”

The outpouring of tributes for the 22-year-old continued from Demi Lovato, Rachel Platten, Charlie Puth and thousands of fans.

The band that was touring with Grimmie said on Twitter that its members are heartbroken.

“Christina was such a loving, caring, beautiful person with the biggest heart,” Before You Exit said a statement attached to one of its tweets. “She was an absolutely incredible musician and an even better friend.”

It’s unclear how the gunman got a gun into the venue or whether attendees were checked for weapons.