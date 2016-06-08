× Woman accused of abandoning child at strip club arrested again for neglect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville woman has been arrested for child neglect a second time.

Kelsey McMurtry was first arrested in April after allegedly leaving her child in a hot car while she auditioned for a job at a strip club.

On May 30, McMurtry met up with someone who she found through Craigslist for child care services.

According to the affidavit, the woman who responded to the ad agreed to meet up with McMurtry for what she thought would be just an initial meeting.

McMurtry and a friend allegedly left the 1-year-old and disappeared while the caregiver was getting paperwork out of her car.

The caregiver told police the baby was dirty and soaked in urine.

She said tried calling McMurtry multiple times but couldn’t get in touch with her, which is when she called police.

McMurtry was later arrested that night for public intoxication on Broadway.