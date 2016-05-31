Veterans say Donald Trump is using them in political tug-of-war

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Several veteran groups say Donald Trump is using them in a political tug-of-war

He held a new conference Tuesday at Trump Tower, trying to clear the air on his handling of almost $6 million -- $5.6 million to be exact -- that he raised for veteran groups.

But he spent most of the 40 minutes criticizing and insulting reporters -- collectively and at times individually -- as "dishonest," "not good people," sleazy, and among the worst human beings he has ever met.

The news conference came four months after Trump claimed to have raised the money, but then dodged reporters' questions about which groups had received the donations.

Reporters had for months repeatedly asked Trump to provide an accounting of the donations, requests that were frequently rebuffed or side-stepped by Trump and his campaign staff.

Trump said Tuesday he didn't "want the credit" for his fundraising, "but I shouldn't be lambasted."

He said the delay of revealing the records was due to some donors making good on pledges, and needing more time to vet charities.

Trump listed the vets groups -- there were more than 40 -- that he said had received money and the amounts given to each. He said there were no administrative costs deducted from the donations.

Trump himself gave $1 million last week to the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, a charity that helps support the families of fallen Marines and law enforcement officers to which Trump's foundation has previously donated.

Amid reporters' questions over the last few months, Trump and his campaign have repeatedly offered conflicting accounts of how much money was raised. The campaign has insisted it was working on disbursing the funds, but said it was waiting on some donors to make good on their pledges and also needed time to properly vet the charities in the running to receive the funds.

Three veterans groups earlier Tuesday confirmed donations from the Trump Foundation. The Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Boston Wounded Vets Run each got $75,000. The Racing For Heroes Foundation also received what the group's president described as a "large" donation.

Hillary Clinton's campaign on Tuesday morning fired off a statement tweaking Trump over his accounting of the donations amid a multi-pronged push to counter Trump's news conference.

Veterans against Trump said the candidate is using them for political gain.

"What Donald Trump doesn't understand is he can't buy veterans of this country no matter how much he donates," said Alex Mccoy, with Vote Vets.

They are demanding that Trump stop standing behind veterans groups claiming he has their back.

"Donald Trump is trying to discredit veterans because we're not being props in his narrative of bigotry and hate," said Perry O'Brien, with Vets Against Trump.

This new battle between veterans and Trump comes just after Memorial Day, when Trump highlighted his dissatisfaction with how returning military personnel are treated.

Anti-Trump veterans said they will continue protesting at Trump Tower and plan to take their fight to the convention in Cleveland.