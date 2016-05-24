Suspect wanted for attacking woman twice in 2 weeks: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan – The NYPD is hunting for a suspect who allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks and then tried to grope the same victim nearly two weeks later.

Police said 49-year-old Jeffery Mahon recently encountered his 23-year-old victim on May 15 around 8 a.m. in midtown as she was exiting her car. Mahon allegedly tried to touch the victim but she returned to her car and locked the doors. The suspected banged on her car before he gave up and fled, according to the NYPD.

Twelve days earlier, at about 3:20 p.m., police said Mahon followed his victim in the vicinity of 1932 Broadway, pulled her by the arm and grabbed her backside. However, she broke free from his grip and fled.

The NYPD said his last known address was on Bloomfield Street in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Police believe he was a stranger to the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.