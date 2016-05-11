Secret sanctuary in Central Park opens for first time since 1930s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK. Manhattan — A sanctuary hidden within Central Park has reopened to the public for the first time since the 1930s.

The four-acre Hallett Nature Sanctuary is tucked away in the southeast corner of the park. It's one of Central Park's three woodlands.

In 1934, NYC Parks Commissioner Robert Moses closed the section to turn it into a bird sanctuary. It received minimal maintenance from park employees and was fenced off.

The area remained untouched until 2001 when the Central Park Conservancy began restoring it. The Conservancy removed invasive plant species and added native plants to the area.

Its rustic trail gives visitors a chance to see an untouched area of New York City hidden between some of the city's busiest streets.

Hallett Nature Sanctuary is open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., until June 30.

The sanctuary will be open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting July 1.