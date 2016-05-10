Staten Island man who killed his wife looking for love from behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man behind bars for killing his wife is now looking for love online, telling potential partners "you won't regret it."

Jonathan Crupi was arrested and charged with murdering his wife Simeonette Crupi in 2012. Crupi was charged with pushing her down a flight of stairs then stabbing her more than a dozen times before ransacking the home and calling 911 to make it look like they were burglarized by a violent thief.

He was sentenced and sent to an upstate prison where he has stayed quiet for a few years. But a few days ago an ad appeared on ConvictPenPals.com Crupi's picture saying "I'm not married and I don't have any kids. No baby-mama drama here!"

Teresa Mapes is outraged. She said it's been a constant struggle since her daughter's death. She can't believe this site even exists for people who have committed murder, which is listed as Crupi's conviction on his dating profile.

"My family has really suffered," Mapes said. " Everyday is a struggle."

Frank Liverani, Simeonette's uncle, said the profile leaves out vital information.

"He's not married because he murdered his wife," he said.

The ad touts Crupi's love for animals, describing himself as funny, adventurous and down to earth. It goes on to say "take a chance and write to me soon. You won't regret it."

"You will regret it. I want to tell these women, do not take a chance. Your life is too precious," Mapes said.

PIX11 News reached out to Crupi's attorney who said he understands the family's sentiment, but his client is looking for hope during his 25-to-life sentence.

But Mapes has a question in response: "Where is my hope?"