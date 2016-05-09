Man arrested after bringing ‘deadly’ martial arts weapons to LaGuardia Airport: TSA

QUEENS, NY— A man is facing weapons charges after bringing an unusual assortment of weapons, which included three throwing knives, to the LaGuardia Airport, a TSA official said on Monday.

The unnamed New Haven, Connecticut resident was arrested after being stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at the airport’s check-in area on Saturday.

Several martial arts weapons described as deadly, including three throwing knives, a traditional throwing star, expandable throwing star, as well as a dagger were located after the officers detected weapons among his carry-on items, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said in a statement.

Port Authority police were called to the scene, and later confiscated the weapons and arrested the man.

The incident did not impact airport operations, but “serves as a reminder that passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the security checkpoint,” Farbstein said.

The TSA advises all passengers to thoroughly check bags before coming to any airport.