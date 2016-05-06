× Federal officer arrested in fatal shootings in DC area, police say

BETHESDA, Md. — A federal law enforcement officer sought in the fatal shootings of three people at three places in less than 24 hours has been arrested, police in Maryland said Friday afternoon.

Eulalio Tordil, 62, was taken into custody without incident, Montgomery County Police Capt. Paul Starks said at a news conference.

Police identified the suspect’s car in a parking lot near a supermarket where one of the victims was killed earlier in the day, then spotted him inside nearby businesses, according to a law enforcement official.

Police watched but did not approach or make their presence known to the suspect, the official said. When the suspect walked out of a restaurant and got in his car, police blocked the vehicle and made the arrest, the official said.

Authorities said Tordil had threatened to “commit suicide by cop.” That detail was in a flyer the Prince George’s County Police Department released Thursday asking for the public’s help to locate Eulalio Tordil.

Tordil, an employee of the Federal Protective Service, had been placed him on administrative duties in March after a protective order was issued against him, the FPS said. The agency said it removed his duty weapon, badge and credentials.

All the shootings happened in parking lots. Besides those killed, three people were wounded.

On Friday, one man was fatally shot outside the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to police. A man and woman were wounded, police said, and the man is now in critical condition.

Earlier Friday, a woman was killed outside a Giant grocery store in the same area, Assistant Chief Darryl McSwain said.

On Thursday afternoon, Tordil’s estranged wife, Gladys Tordil, 44, was killed outside a high school in Beltsville, police said.

Police said it appeared Tordil followed her to the school property as she came to pick up her children and confronted her as she sat in her car.

A passerby was shot as he tried to intervene and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.

Tordil shot his wife multiple times and left the scene, police said