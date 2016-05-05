Police ID body of Brooklyn man found in plastic bag with feet in concrete

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn — Police say the body of a man who washed ashore in New York City with his arms tied around his back and his feet encased in concrete has been identified as a known gang member with a criminal record.

Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 28-year-old Peter Martinez, of Brooklyn. Police say his body was found wrapped in plastic bags that had washed up onto the shoreline near Kingsborough Community College, in the vicinity of 2001 Oriental Blvd.

Martinez’s body in a plastic bag washed up along the shore was discovered by a student.

His cause of death was not immediately known.

