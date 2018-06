Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Worldwide Pet Adoptathon was created by North Shore Animal League America 22 years ago.

Now, it's being replicated by many groups and even some retailers. This year, it kicks off Saturday, April 30 at their Port Washington campus and will be open 36 hours straight. They plan to have over 700 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens on campus to be adopted.

Donna Lawrence, founder of Susie’s Hope and Matthew Carroll come by with some of their adorable, adoptable puppies.