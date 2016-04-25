Fire damages Oceanside homes, businesses; several residents displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. – Firefighters are battling a raging fire at a 3-story building that rapidly spread damaging several businesses and apartments.

The fire started inside a building on Long Beach Road and West Windsor in Oceanside at around 4 a.m., authorities said.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire has been extinguished, but the road remains closed to motorists.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Red Cross is on the scene to assist at least 54 residents who were displaced. 14 apartments were damaged or destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check page later for updates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video