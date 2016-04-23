2 men steal victim’s pants in Brooklyn robbery: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two men who they say attacked their victim, stole his pants, then emptied his wallet.

At 7:25 p.m. on February 26, a 56-year-old man was at the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Chester Street when two men came from behind and started punching him, police said.

Victim fell to the ground, the suspects stole his pants and ran down the block, police said.

The men took money from the victim’s wallet and fled, discarding the pants and wallet at the scene, police said.

Police say one of the men is a Hispanic man who was last seen a wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with red stripes and blue Yankees cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.