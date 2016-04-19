Parsippany-Troy Hills added to list of school districts with lead in water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, N.J. — Drinking water has been shut off and bottled water is being brought in to Parsippany-Troy Hills classrooms where water fountains tested as high as 18 times the federal threshold for lead.

Parents picking up their kids from Eastlake Elementary were happy to hear that the drinking water is being surveyed district-wide, but they were also concerned to hear that Eastlake tested highest for lead.

"I’m sure the school will take the required action because until now Ive never had any complaints. It’s always been safe,” said Mary Kunde, who has a son in 2nd grade at Eastlake Elementary.

After news surfaced of lead contamination in multiple school districts throughout New Jersey, Parsippany-Troy Hills School District decided to test their water.

Out of five schools tested thus far, four came up positive for lead above the federal limit.

Eastlake Elementary was the only school found to have lead contamination in students’ drinking water. Other schools tested, including Parsippany High School, Central Middle School, and Parsippany Hills High School, were found to have high levels of lead only in water pumps or boiler rooms. Brooklawn Middle School test results came back clean.

Testing is still underway with nine more schools in the district to go. Parents want to see this be a priority.

“I think its very important and where the kids are concerned, I think it is the first one on the checklist,” said Kunde.

The district said in a news release that they met with the local Department of Health and that they plan to work with a private contractor to find a permanent fix for the lead-tainted water.

District Assistant Superintendent David Corso, who is the primary contact for this matter, said he was unavailable for an interview Tuesday.