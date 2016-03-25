WATCH: Tian Tian, the giant panda splashes in a bubble bath at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tian Tian, the giant panda, is washing off the winter blues with a non-toxic bubble bath.

Just three months ago, the 264-pound panda was rolling in a blanket of white fluffy snow at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, the zoo posted a video on Twitter and Facebook showing Tian Tian taking bubble bath in a black bin.

“Rub-a-dub-dub #TianTian in a tub!” the video’s caption said.

After he dips himself in the water a few times, Tian Tian shakes off the soap suds and now, he’s ready for spring.

Tian Tian, name meaning “more and more” in Chinese, is the father of the baby panda Bei Bei who also lives at the zoo.