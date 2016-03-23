Human skull found in woods in New Jersey

BRICK, N.J. — Authorities in Ocean County are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a human skull in a wooded section of Brick Township.

Ocean County prosecutor’s spokesman Al Della Fave says the skull was spotted by two men in a car on March 18. He says the men pulled over to examine it and called police.

Authorities returned to the scene near Old Toms River road and Arizona Drive Wednesday morning to expand the search area in case additional evidence might be nearby, police in Brick Township said.

Della Fave says the death of the person to whom the skull belonged does not appear to have happened recently.

Nearby roads have been closed off as local, county and state authorities investigate.