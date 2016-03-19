Long Island brothers arrested in murder attempt: police

FREEPORT, N.Y. — Two brothers have been arrested in a fight that escalated to attempted murder, police say.

On Friday at 12:06 p.m., Larry Williams, 56, of Freeport got into a verbal altercation with a man, 57, in the back of the building at 73 South Main Street, Nassau County police said.

Williams then pulled out his handgun and fired two shots at the victim, police say. The victim avoided the shots and ran into the building.

Freeport detectives found Williams in a car on Powell Street and Colonial Avenue. William’s brother, Robert Williams, was driving, police say.

Both brothers were in possession of heroin, police say. Police also searched the brothers’ home and found two handguns, one of which was stolen.

Larry Williams was charged with second degree attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Williams was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, two traffic infractions, failing to stop at an intersection stop sign and improper turn / failure to signal.

Larry Williams will be arraigned on Saturday and Robert Williams was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket returnable on April 11.