Elderly woman’s body found inside freezer in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local police made a grisly discovery when entering a house in Rapid City – an elderly woman’s corpse.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home Thursday morning in reference to a possible missing person’s case related to an ongoing fraud investigation. Upon arrival, they found a woman’s body inside a freezer.

Police have not identified the woman nor the circumstances surrounding her death. It is believed her body may have been transported from outside the state prior to the discovery.

The investigation continues.